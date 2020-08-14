Quebec, Canada Author Publishes Poetry
August 14, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Chants of Adulthood, a new book by Sedki Chaabani, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Chants of Adulthood speak to the tragedies, pleasures, trials and jubilations of life. Often crafted from the writer's despair, the poems within express suffering and loneliness, as well as lessons learned. Poetry is an outlet of human emotions and trials. Driven by a need to speak to someone who is not made of flesh and blood, poet Sedki Chaabani uses a language of inflictions and despondency… a language of unexpectedness and occult discoveries. Language, be it English or Chaabani's native Arabic, is the expression of all. Within both, he becomes like Sinbad in his jeopardizing travels.
About the Author
A poet, playwright, essayist, and novelist, Sedki Chaabani has previously published a collection of novellas and two novels in Arabic in Tunisia. Currently, he is preparing for the release of a play, "Paradise…O Paradise!" and a new novel, Taghriba, an Exile's Epic. Chaabani taught for years in the U.A.E. and during that time wrote a portion of these poems. He has been a citizen of Canada since 2015. He has said he writes when he suffers-be it great sorrow or great passion.
The Chants of Adulthood is an 80-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0221-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
