Melrose Park, IL Author Publishes Poetry
August 14, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLens, a new book by Jose Zayas, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Lens, a collection of poetry written by Jose Zayas, is a reflection of the author's passion for poetry, an outlet for his emotions, a declaration of love. Eloquent and relatable, readers just may find echoes of their own lives in his words.
About the Author
Jose Zayas enjoys writing about any and all topics that spark inspiration. An artist in many ways, in addition to writing, Zayas enjoys painting-beautiful landscapes, beautiful people, in abstract and impressionist style. He is currently pursuing an associates degree in art from Triton College.
Lens is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $9.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-8262-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
