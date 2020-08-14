Albuquerque, NM Pastor & Author Publishes Historical Fiction
August 14, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTrue Hope Darkest Hour, a new book by Pastor Eric Sanchez, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Based on an actual historical event, this book shows the story of the riot of the New Mexico State Penitentiary. With the riot lasting 36 hours and resulting in the murders of 33 inmates, this event was proven to be the most violent prison riot in the history of the American Correctional System.
About the Author
Eric Sanchez was a sales manager for KNKT 107.1, a local Christian radio station. He became a Christian at the age of 36. Sanchez has created and produced TV programs for a local Christian television program. He currently works in prison ministry. He has ministered in federal halfway houses, state and privately-operated prisons in New Mexico. Sanchez is also the owner and CEO of the Landscape and Sprinkler Company LLC.
True Hope Darkest Hour is a 116-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0985-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us