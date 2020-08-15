South African Author Writes Political Commentary Book
August 15, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Day the South African Constitutional Court Legalized Crime and Corruption- In Benefit of the Guptas, a new book by Sejake Petrus Motaung, has been released by RoseDog Books.
One of the most pertinent questions that plagues the Church today is its involvement or lack thereof in politics. Should the Church take a firm stand against politicians with regard to corruption and looting of state properties? In other words, was or is Jesus concerned about the political, social, and economical well-being of the people? The Day the South African Constitutional Court Legalised Crime and Corruption- To the Benefit of the Guptas seeks to answer these questions through an in-depth look at the politics within South Africa as it draws most from the revelations in the Zondo Commission of Inquiry.
About the Author
The author, Sejake Petrus Motaung, supports the opposition parties that took then President, Jacob Zuma, to the Constitutional Court for corruption. The deteriorating standard of living and raw sewage running on doorsteps is due to the Court's loyalty to the interest of the President rather than to the people.
The Day the South African Constitutional Court Legalized Crime and Corruption- In Benefit of the Guptas is a 138-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2122-1. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at http://www.rosedogbookstore.com.
