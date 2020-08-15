Biloxi, MS Author Publishes Fantasy Romance Novel
August 15, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Curse of Aadya, a new book by Leigh Titler, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Curse of Aadya tells the story of three sisters separated at birth. They go through many obstacles to find each other and the secrets of their past. Along the way they find others to help them in their journey to fulfill their destiny of taking back their kingdom and defeating the great evil fighting against them. Not only do they find each other, but they find love and bonds that are stronger than family.
About the Author
Leigh Titler began writing The Curse of Aadya as a college creative writing assignment. She learned that when she was writing, she could disappear into a world where she is not alone. She could be with her two best friends, who were the inspiration for the two main characters.
Curse of Aadya is a 182-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0859-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
