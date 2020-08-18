Brooklet, GA Author Publishes Memoir
August 18, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe View from Up Here, a new book by William Joseph Hunter, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
As we are all well aware, U.S. history shows us a number of fallacies. As American citizens, we have certain responsibilities to our fellow man. The U.S. Government is doing everything that they can to keep us divided. It is time that we the people of the U.S.A. stop listening to the claptrap that we are being fed and go forward together.
Author William Joseph Hunter tells us, "This is not about you. This is not about me. This is about us. If you don't believe me, have you DNA tested and find out for yourself I can assure you that we are a cut above any other place on this planet. If we know where we came from, we know exactly where we are going. If not, why is it that all of these people are trying to come to the United States?"
We need to live each day so that it will ensure there will be a tomorrow for everyone.
The View from Up Here is a 178-page paperback with a retail price of $55.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-4402-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
