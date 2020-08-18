Los Angeles, CA Author Publishes New-Age Book
August 18, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsProphecy 22, a new book by Daniél Wesley, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Prophecy 22 is a spiritual new-age find on the cosmic number 22. This book tells how the number is one of the most powerful numbers in the number system. In the year 2022, the number 22 is sure to be a stronghold for more than just a date. What can we look forward to from this number? Where does it come from? What do other systems say when the number 22 shows up?
Prophecy 22 explores the number in the chakra system as the number 22 holds the outer body connection and the universal body system together. It also holds weight in the Tarot deck as a number that contains the most important cards in the deck, taking the lead and playing the Fool so the other cards have to follow. Perhaps the number 22 in the Angelic number code holds the most powerful of all information and secrets to the number.
About the Author
Author Daniél Wesley and her team explore the enlightening possibilities as the year 2022 and the number 22 meet in Prophecy 22. Wesley is the oldest of four siblings and spent eight years in the U.S. Army.
Prophecy 22 is a 66-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4422-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us