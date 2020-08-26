Livius Named Official Athletic Association Partner and Will Bring Free Test and College Prep to Students in VA, DC, and MA
August 26, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Education News8/26/2020 - Boston, MA - Neil Khaund, CEO of Livius, this week announced partnerships between the test prep and academic support services business and three separate athletic associations serving high school students: the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA), the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association (VISAA), and the District of Columbia State Athletic Association (DCSAA). These partnerships will bring Livius-backed test prep and college admission support to college-bound high school students of the associations' member schools at no cost to students or their families.
"We're excited to partner with these associations and to share our proven resources to help students reach their academic goals this coming school year and beyond, especially considering the unique challenges of this tumultuous period," Neil Khaund said. "This global health crisis has put so many obstacles between students and their goals and dreams. But it's also clearly demonstrated the significance of our commitment to delivering the industry's best tutoring experience to as many students as possible. We hope these free virtual resources will lighten the burden students and families are currently experiencing."
Livius' flagship virtual Foundations programs provide targeted insights and strategies to students seeking SAT or ACT test prep and college admission support. Test Prep Foundations provides students with the blueprint they need to succeed on the SAT or ACT through a targeted 3-step process, including a live online class, practice exam, and score improvement strategy. College Essay Foundations guides students through checking off one of the most important boxes of the application process: the college essay.
With 35 years of industry-backed tutoring and test prep methodology, Livius has built its reputation through the company's high standard of customer-service excellence and family support, as well as its demonstrated results, aiding students in achieving more than 1,000 perfect SAT and ACT scores, receiving over 2,000 Ivy League acceptances, and earning an average of $30,000 in merit-based scholarships per student.
The athletic associations included in this new partnership with Livius serve the District and two East Coast states. MIAA serves member schools in Massachusetts; VISAA serves accredited Virginia schools; and DCSAA members include public schools, public charter schools, and independent private and parochial schools in the District of Columbia."We're very excited to have Livius as a new partner," said Clark Ray, Executive Director of the DCSAA. "They will provide valuable college prep resources to all of our students in DC, and we appreciate their support."
MIAA Executive Director Bill Gaine agrees. "We're very enthusiastic about this partnership with Livius," he said. "Their ability to offer top-tier college prep resources to our students and families at no cost truly helps further our educational athletics mission." VISAA Executive Director Dick Kemper added, "This is another way education-based athletics benefit from a great company's interest and support."
Foundations classes for students of member schools are currently open and taking registrations for early fall. Students can learn more or register through their specific association.
ABOUT LIVIUS
Headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts, Livius is now a proud partner of DCSAA, with over 35 years of experience providing results-driven tutoring, test prep, and college admission programs to students and families. The company's expert strategies for SAT and ACT test prep, including the Livius 8+ Methodology for Score Improvement, are paired with a dedication to service and relationship-building with families in an approach that's unique to the industry. It's flagship Foundations program brings virtual test prep and college admission support to students across the U.S. and internationally as well.
ABOUT DCSAA
Since 2012, the District of Columbia State Academic Association has served District of Columbia public schools, public charter schools, and independent private and parochial schools. DCSAA empowers its participant schools and representatives to share knowledge and best practices in order to help student-athletes achieve their goals through athletic programming and valuable academic and personal learning experiences.
ABOUT MIAA
The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association serves in-state member schools and their students by providing leadership and support for interscholastic athletics programs in order to enrich the educational experience for all participants. The organization seeks to help students learn values associated with sports participation, such as discipline, performing under stress, teamwork, confidence, and leadership through participation in athletic pursuits as "the other half of education."
ABOUT VISAA
The Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association serves accredited Virginia member schools by providing the resources and competitive environment in education-based programs that establish a foundation for excellence based on integrity, sportsmanship, and leadership. Founded in 1997, VISAA also provides advocacy, professional development, and state championship tournaments for its member schools and their student-athletes.
MEDIA CONTACTS
Kristi Davin, Director of Center Operations, Livius
(508) 283-1444
kdavin@livius.me
Clark Ray, Executive Director, DCSAA
(202) 654-6115
Clark.ray@dc.gov
Tara Bennett, Director of Communications, MIAA
(508) 541-9805
tbennett@miaa.net
Dick Kemper, VISAA Executive Director
(804) 347-3238
rkemperjr@visaa.org
Contact Information
Kristi Davin
Livius Tutoring
5082831444
Contact Us
Kristi Davin
Livius Tutoring
5082831444
Contact Us