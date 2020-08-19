Lexington, NC Author Writes Children's Novel
August 19, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHow I Spend My Summer Days, a new book by Gary G. Yates Sr., has been released by RoseDog Books.
Zachary is out of school for the summer, but it's not all fun and games! Follow along with him to see what he has to do before he can have his free time. Find out if maybe you have to do some of the same things as Zachary.
About the Author
Gary G. Yates Sr. was born in a small town in North Carolina. He is the oldest of two siblings, a brother and a sister. Growing up, they were taught that a person has responsibilities that come before free time. When Gary became an adult, he joined the United States Navy. He then raised three children (Erica, Emily and Gary Jr.). As they grew, he tried teaching the same principals he learned. Most of the time, they did what they were supposed to, but once in awhile, one of them would rebel and questions why or say they feel they are the only ones who have to do these things. These rebelling times are what lead Gary G. Yates Sr. to write his first book, How I Spend My Summer Days. He wanted other kids to learn they aren't the only ones who have chores and responsibilities.
How I Spend My Summer Days is a 30-page hardcover with a retail price of $23.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-7609-2. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at http://www.rosedogbookstore.com.
