Beverly Hills, CA Author Publishes Photography Book
August 19, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLife Behind Bars: Volume 1, a new book by Julian Starks, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The most comprehensive photographic study to date of animals in captivity, Life Behind Bars, examines exotic and endangered animals and the necessity of their captivity for their own protection, and that of their species. It is a very real risk of many species becoming extinct in the shockingly near future is highlighted in short, informative texts. Julian Starks has travelled all over the United States to institutions ad sanctuaries to document these stunning creatures that are no longer threatened but living full, happy lives.
About the Author
Julian Starks started his non-profit, Visions of the World, with the mission to raise awareness, change perceptions, educate, and support those who need representation. While creating this book, it was an important goal for Starks to support the wild animal sanctuaries and institutions that protect and preserve endangered species. A portion of the proceeds of Life Behind Bars book sales and associated merchandise will go directly to these institutions.
Life Behind Bars: Volume 1 is a 108-page hardcover with a retail price of $49.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0905-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us