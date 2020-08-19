Yorktown, VA Author Publishes Poetry
August 19, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLove on Fire, a new book by James Curtis, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Love on Fire is a collection of poetry about love, ranging from sexy and sensual to funny and whimsical, and everything in between. Perhaps readers will even see a bit of their own love lives reflected within.
About the Author
James Curtis is the first in his family to author a book. He served 26 years in the United States Army, traveling extensively within the United States and abroad. He is currently retired and makes his home in Virginia.
Love on Fire is a 54-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2162-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
