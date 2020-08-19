Waverly, NE Author Publishes Children's Book
August 19, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Cloudy Tale, a new book by Kevin D. Finson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
With a thunderstorm progressing through the town, this story shows the progress from its beginning to its end. This shows each stage of a developing and passing thunderstorm with photographs that children can easily see. This knowledgeable book will help those who fear these storms to be less scared and help those become more interested in natural occurrences.
About the Author
Kevin D. Finson is a retired professor of science education. He taught middle school, high school, and college science, as well as science teacher education courses. Finson has co-authored several books and published numerous journal articles. He has participated in activities in professional organizations and was recognized for his lifetime contributions to the Association for Science Teacher Education in 2017. Finson enjoys writing and reading. He also likes to make small furniture and toys for his grandchildren.
A Cloudy Tale is a 30-page hardcover with a retail price of $23.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2288-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
