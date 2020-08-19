Ipswich, MA Author Publishes Memoir
August 19, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Eclectica, a new book by James Geanakakis, has been released by RoseDog Books.
The Eclectica shares the observations and characteristics in a small town from a man who has lived it. Through his eyes, see and learn about relationships throughout the town. The lives within these pages and their actions are assimilated in Jim Geanakakis' mind which makes a digestible and enjoyable read.
The Eclectica is a 40-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0233-4. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at http://www.rosedogbookstore.com.
