International Lawyers Network Welcomes New Member in Australia
August 19, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsThe International Lawyers Network ("ILN") is thrilled to welcome a new member firm, Kalus Kenny Intelex, an Australian firm based in Melbourne.
Kalus Kenny Intelex (KKI) is a progressive, commercially oriented firm, specializing in property, corporate and commercial, and dispute resolution. Their lawyers offer outstanding commercial and legal experience in several key industries, providing clear, commercial advice and strategies. They share their clients' successes by becoming a true strategic partner in their pursuits, and always seek to deliver more value by offering business outcomes in addition to legal advice. Their personal and proactive approach, combined with a straightforward nature, makes them a different kind of law firm. For over 25 years, they have been providing expert legal and proactive strategic advice for some of Melbourne's most successful property developers, entrepreneurs and businesspeople.
Lindsay Griffiths, International Lawyers Network's Executive Director, said "We're pleased to be welcoming such a nimble and strategic firm in Melbourne. KKI has hit the ground running with our membership, and we know that they will only continue to add value to the ILN."
For more information about Kalus Kenny Intelex, visit the firm's website at https://www.kkilawyers.com.au or their ILN profile at http://iln.com/Firm_Detail_1613.htm. Also, the ILN has an international directory available for iPhone, Android and BlackBerry smartphones. To access it, log on to ILNmobile.com from your smartphone.
About the ILN
The ILN is a non-exclusive network of high-quality mid-size law firms, which operates to create a global platform in the provision of legal services, particularly for clients with international needs. With a presence in 67 countries, it is exceptionally well placed to offer seamless legal services, often of a cross border nature from like-minded and quality legal practices. Since 2011, the ILN has been listed as a Chambers & Partners Leading Law Firm Network. Today, the ILN remains at the very forefront of legal networks in its reach, capability and depth of expertise.
Contact Information
Lindsay Griffiths
International Lawyers Network
201-594-9430
