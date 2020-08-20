West Melbourne, Florida Author Publishes Memoir
August 20, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDestiny, a new book by Michael Angel Torres, Sr., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Destiny is a riveting tale about the life of Michael Angel Torres Sr. who, by the grace of God, has survived numerous life-threatening situations that enabled him to tell the world about them. As a soldier (medic) in the U.S. Army, Michael braved the land of Vietnam without so much as a firearm, solely trusting in the Lord for protection.
If you believe cats have nine lives, then so far he has had triple that amount. And if you trust in the Lord Almighty, He will never let you down.
About the Author
Michael Torres was born in Puerto Rico and as a U.S. natural citizen, he now resides in Florida. He is involved in his church as a member of the worship team as a musician. He enjoys feeding fish, turtles, and birds, and he also enjoys performing as a clown. Michael holds a degree in Applied Arts and Science and majored in Computers.
Destiny is a 210-page paperback with a retail price of $38.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0829-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
