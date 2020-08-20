Bergen County, New Jersey Author Publishes Science-Suspense Novel
August 20, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBubonic, a new book by Nicholas L. Todaro, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
John, a very important scientist, is given the task of his career: Cure the bubonic plague in order to save thousands of people's lives. With such an important task, John experiences a whirlwind of crazy experiences. With so many road blocks in his way, will John be able to cure this terror of a plague? With the excitement of adventure and the humor of slapstick comedy, John's journey will surely not disappoint.
About the Author
This is Nicholas L. Todaro's first novel. He has attained his Bachelors of Science (B.S.) at Felician University with the degree in Biology in which he has taken courses in Virology and Microbiology. This is the first of many books to be written by the author for he has more books and outlines lined up for his next upcoming novels.
Bubonic is an 82-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0006-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
