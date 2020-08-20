Apache Junction, AZ Author Writes Children's Novel
August 20, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsGilbert the Good-Hearted Jackal, a new book by Alex Foster, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Gilbert is a bigger than usual black-backed jackal who lives in Kenya, Africa. Even though Gilbert is a jackal, he does not eat meat as most jackals do! Gilbert is a vegetarian who likes eating fruits and vegetables instead. Gilbert uses his knowledge and skills to help his animal friends. He makes their lives better by helping them solve their problems as great friends should!
About the Author
Alex Foster was born in Jasper, TX in August of 1992. At 6-years-old, Alex was diagnosed with autism (pervasive deficit disorder). On the Autism Spectrum scale, Alex is in the middle or moderate between mild and severe. Even with his autism, Alex completed 12 years of public school and received a Certificate of Completion.
Alex has an amazing memory and can recall facts and information on almost any rare, exotic, and wild animal. He truly enjoys mostly the animals of Africa. He has an enormous love of dogs, and when he is not writing his Gilbert books, he is spending time with his two dogs, Missy and Albert.
Gilbert the Good-Hearted Jackal is a 32-page paperback with a retail price of $23.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6561-1. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at http://www.rosedogbookstore.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us