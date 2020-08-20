Love Woolies Donates Masks to Schools, Needs Donation Requests
August 20, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business News[Vineyard, Utah, August 20, 2020] - Love Woolies, a family owned business based out of Utah, has shifted production of their normal upcycled wool products to making 100% high density cotton masks. The group of 30 mothers are wanting to help kids transition into school safely and have donated roughly 3,000 children's masks to schools– but they aren't stopping there. Through the months of August and September, the company has pledged to donate 10,000 masks to schools in need across America. They want to provide fun masks for children and educators, hopeful that it helps them get back into the 'school spirit' in these uncertain times. The company is hosting a giveaway to provide one lucky winner masks for their entire school, hosted on their Instagram @lovewoolies. They have also asked that if any schools or educators in are need of masks, to reach out and submit a request.
Love Woolies' products are created from 100% re-purposed wool sweaters into items such as mittens, scrunchies, hats, socks and other cozy accessories – but they began to make and sell cotton masks to fund their donation efforts. Marcella Hill, CEO of Love Woolies, has a knack for giving back to the community. The company donated thousands of masks to healthcare and first responders in New York City and Utah as the COVID-19 crisis rattled the U.S. Hill expresses "We had many fellow mothers and seamstresses grappling with what to do and how to help. As soon as we opened the opportunity to sew, it gave these women purpose, direction and structure throughout the day. Not only were we creating jobs, but we were creating a positive distraction from the stressful news going on in the world. Our company message is 'Create Joy from the Flaws', and I felt like we had an opportunity to bring joy from the darkness – so we did!" Hill hopes that each mask donated will spark joy and remind those wearing them that they can overcome, they are strong and that masks don't have to be boring!
The company employs mothers to hand cut and sew each piece from home in Utah. From picking the fabric for the accessories, to hand cutting and sewing the items from home, it's safe to say these are not only handmade- but made with love. Each piece is a one-of-a-kind luxury accessory that no one in the world would have. They have saved over 30,000 unwanted sweaters and still counting. By instilling messages to customers about creating joy from messy situations, just as they repurpose old, torn sweaters - they express that both can spark joy and create beauty despite the flaws. When asked about their company purpose, Hill states "We were always looking past the holes, looking at the greatness and making the unimaginable out of terrible situations." Since they are a company that has become experts in creating joy… it was only natural that they create happy masks that bring joy to the world's current situation.
To request more information about the company or mask donation efforts, reach out on Instagram @lovewoolies or contact below.
Contact Information
Jade Hoxie
Love Woolies
2543409700
Contact Us
Jade Hoxie
Love Woolies
2543409700
Contact Us