Columbia, MD Authors Publish Sudoku Puzzles
August 20, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSudoku Puzzles for Children, a new book by Frontline Research and Training, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Studies have shown and proven that the best prevention for dementia is cognitive development and stimulation, which is more effective than medication. Children and adults of all ages will benefit immensely from Sudoku Puzzles for Children, which will help with brain stimulation and also serve as a therapeutic tool.
Sudoku Puzzles for Children is a 124-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0078-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
