Peck, ID Author Publishes Recipe Book
August 20, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLewis & Clark: Corp. of Discovery: 1804-1806: Recipes and Collaborations Of A time Gone By, a new book by Brenda Capps, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Lewis & Clark: Corp. of Discovery: 1804-1806 is a family collaboration of many awesome recipes, from making dog biscuits to an outdoor cookout for hundreds of people. It was inspired by the Nez Pierce Indians and gives a glimpse into their lives on the reservation.
Lewis & Clark: Corp. of Discovery: 1804-1806: Recipes and Collaborations Of A time Gone By is a 244-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0240-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://www.bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
