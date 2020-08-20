Get a Loan Using a Louis Vuitton Handbag as Collateral
August 20, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsLouis Vuitton handbags have remained an instantly recognizable indicator of style and quality for well over a century. Prices of these iconic leather goods range from $1500 to $15,000 and some well over $30,000. Many are priced under $4000, making them an affordable luxury, owned by millions of women worldwide. Louis Vuitton bags are often cited as being part of the exclusive "holy trinity" of luxury handbag brands, along with Chanel and Hermès.
Owing to their popularity, quality, and the enduring strength of the Louis Vuitton brand, Louis Vuitton handbags are a luxury asset with a strong track record of retaining or appreciating in value. For example, the Louis Vuitton Neverfull Tote has been reported to retain 85% of its value generally, with some limited edition versions doubling in price over the 10 years since its introduction.
Louis Vuitton handbags are consistently among the most popular luxury assets used to obtain collateral loans. Collateral loans are a reliable, fast, and easy way to access cash with no credit check, credit history, or financial disclosures. For example, Louis Vuitton handbag owners, collectors, and retailers can obtain loans of up to 75% of the current resale value of their handbag or handbags from collateral lenders such as Borro in only a few days. "Louis Vuitton is the world's most valuable luxury brand because their price point makes it possible for many people to own an asset with such iconic design, great quality, and timeless style," said Borro's chief underwriter, Richard Shultz, GG (GIA). "This is why many Borro clients use Louis Vuitton handbags as collateral for their loans."
Louis Vuitton handbag owners, collectors, and retailers can obtain standard loans or line of credit loans from Borro, in amounts ranging from $2500 to over $5,000,000. Borro empowers clients to capitalize on the true value of their Louis Vuitton handbag or handbags without the wait, and, more importantly, without the need to sell. Borro accepts all Louis Vuitton handbags, including the Louis Vuitton Alma, Louis Vuitton Capucines, Louis Vuitton Neverfull, Louis Vuitton Noe, Louis Vuitton Petite Malle, Louis Vuitton Speedy, and Louis Vuitton Twist, as well as Louis Vuitton Shoulder and Cross Body Bags, Totes, Backpacks and Belt Bags, Mini Bags and Chain Bags. Borro's in-house specialists have a combined 80+ years of experience with luxury assets. They are experts in this field with deep auction house relationships and a strong network of appraisers, traders and dealers giving individuals peace of mind that they can trust Borro with their Louis Vuitton. Borro also accepts other luxury handbags as loan collateral, including Birkin, Dior, Yves Saint Laurent/YSL, Prada, Chanel, Gucci, Givenchy, Goyard, Céline, Hermès and more.
Borro is the leading national provider of collateral loans, having provided $450,000,000 in loans to over 15,000 investors, entrepreneurs, small business owners, and others. Borro unlocks the equity in a wide range of luxury assets that are high in value but low in liquidity and execute transactions from thousands to millions of dollars in as little as one business day. For more information or to apply for a collateral loan, please visit https://borro.com/assets-we-accept/designer-handbags/
