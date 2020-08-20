Santa Cruz, CA Author Writes Children's Poetry Book
About the Author
T. Dwight Thompson is world-traveled. He lived in Paris during the mid-1960s where he began to write and publish poetry. He found his spiritual vehicle through the demands of poetry and has been writing for the past fifty years. He married a French woman in 1966 and returned to California with his young family where he became involved in San Francisco's rock and roll scene, writing songs for various bands. Living in Half Moon Bay, Thomas worked as a carpenter and continued to write poetry. He now resides in Santa Rosa.
About the Illustrator
Tommy Streb is the grandson of T. Dwight Thompson and illustrator for The Bird Who Fell In Love With A Tree. He was born in September of 1997. He grew in Santa Rosa, California and has lived there his entire life. He is currently attending Santa Rosa Junior College for his degree in graphic design. He played football for two years in college and was an accomplished athlete in high school as well. He is hoping to pursue a career in art when his schooling is complete.
The Bird Who Fell in Love with a Tree, by T. Dwight Thompson is a 50-page hardback with a retail price of $27.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2101-6. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at www.rosedogbookstore.com.
