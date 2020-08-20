Frontline Source Group Wins ClearlyRated's 2020 Best of Staffing
August 20, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsDALLAS, TEXAS – JUNE 22, 2020 – Frontline Source Group, a leading staffing agency announced today that they have won Best of Staffing Client and Talent Diamond Awards for providing superior service to their clients and candidates for at least five (5) consecutive years. Presented in partnership with presenting sponsor, CareerBuilder, and gold sponsors Indeed and Glassdoor, ClearlyRated's ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and candidates. On average, clients of winning agencies are 3.3 times more likely to be completely satisfied and candidates who have been placed by winning agencies are 1.7 times more likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those working with non-winning agencies. Frontline Source Group received satisfaction scored of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 85.2% of their clients, significantly higher than the industry's average of 24%.
"We make service a priority, and this is a tremendous accolade for our team that highlights the hard work we put in each day. We are proud and grateful to be recognized by our clients and candidates for our efforts," said Bill Kasko, President and CEO of Frontline Source Group.
"Now more than ever, it is important for staffing firms to deliver consistently remarkable experiences to the clients and talent they work with," said ClearlyRated's CEO, Eric Gregg. "This year's Best of Staffing winners have shown their commitment to exceptional service, committing to not only measuring satisfaction, but taking action on the feedback. I couldn't be prouder to showcase these industry leaders alongside feedback from their actual clients and candidates on ClearlyRated.com and applaud them for their commitment to making improvements at their respective firms!"
About Frontline Source Group
Frontline Source Group, Inc. is a nationwide staffing firm specializing in matching top talented professional candidates with companies for temporary, temp to hire and direct hire placement positions, primarily in the Accounting, Finance, Information Technology, Administrative, Customer Service, Human Resources, Engineering, and Oil & Gas industries.
Established in 2004, Frontline was named Best of Staffing 2020 in both Client Satisfaction and Talent Satisfaction. This is the ninth time to participate and receive the award for Client Satisfaction and the sixth time to participate and receive the award for Talent Satisfaction.
About ClearlyRated
Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more at https://www.clearlyrated.com/solutions/.
About Best of Staffing
ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and job candidates. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com – an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms – based exclusively on validated client and talent ratings and testimonials.
Contact
Media Relations
Frontline Source Group, Inc.
214-760-7700
