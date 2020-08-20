uKloo and MAJic Gotta GUND Deal
August 20, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Lifestyle NewsNew Plush Pods, fun spring-clip, two-in-one plush pals, are now available from GUND, it was announced today by uKloo Kids, Inc. and MAJic Creative Inc.
Plush Pods (MSRP $15 each, for ages 3+) are adorable two-in-one plush toys. Just pinch the clip in the back of the 9.5" plush animal and it'll open wide for a surprise inside. Plush Pods bring make believe to life with open and close mouth action that makes playtime clean up a breeze and ensures these besties never leave each other's side. Surface-washable for easy cleaning too.
"The new Plush Pods are the first designs in a series of collectibles. We are thrilled to have GUND's wonderful team bring them to life," said Doreen Dotto, President of uKloo Kids Inc. "It's a proud moment to have the Plush Pods available for everyone around the world who's Gotta Getta GUND®."
The deal with GUND / Spin Master, for the Plush Pods was facilitated by Melissa Cohen, Founder and Chief Creative Officer of MAJic Creative. MAJic's team of product development consultants expanded, developed and licensed the original concept by uKloo to launch this growing brand.
Cohen said, "We are excited to partner with Gund/Spin Master to get the Plush Pods into the hands of many children. The surprise inside theme of each Plush Pod brings joy whether children play with one or mix and match each character."
Three different Plush Pods start the new GUND series:
About uKloo Kids Inc.:
uKloo Kids, Inc. is a children's toy and game developer based in Toronto, Canada. Founded in 2010 by Doreen Dotto, the firm's products have earned more than 20 different prestigious awards. For further information about uKloo, visit the company website at www.uKloo.com and to interact with the company on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. For uKloo product sales information contact, uKloo Kids, Inc., 416-407-2562, sayhello@ukloo.com.
About MAJic Creative Inc.:
MAJic Creative Inc., an inventor group and childrens' products development consultant, works with entrepreneurs, vendors and manufacturers globally to design and develop cohesive, marketable products. With hundreds of products to market, their track record turns ideas into viable, cutting edge brands that have market desirability and create new trends. For more information, visit http://www.majiccreative.com/ and contact 215-465-1122, melissa@majiccreative.com. To interact with the company, go to Facebook and Instagram.
About GUND:
For more than 100 years, GUND has been a premier plush company recognized worldwide for the quality and innovation of its products. The oldest soft toys in America, GUND was one of the first ever companies to produce a teddy bear in the early 1900s. GUND quality ensures that our products will last as long as the memories they inspire. For more information on GUND, visit www.gund.com and interact with the company on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Contact Information
Greg Walsh
GUND
203-292-6280
Contact Us
Greg Walsh
GUND
203-292-6280
Contact Us
Email GUND
Attachments