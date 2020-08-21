New Zealand Author Writes Philosophy Book
August 21, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Isis-Artemis Teachings: Book 1, a new book by Sonia D. Bradford has been released by RoseDog Books.
About the Author
Sonia Bradford is a widely travelled New Zealander. In 1960, as a twenty-year-old, she based herself in London for five years and came home by bus from London to Bombay in India, caught a ship to Australia and flew home to Auckland, New Zealand from Sydney. Since her marriage in 1985, she has travelled with her husband, representing the horse racing world to Australia, Japan, Hong Kong, Dubai, the United States, and England. She has also visited Egypt, Crete, Russia, and has spent five weeks on a Mediterranean cruise.
Bradford's other interests include cooking, decorating, races, rugby, photography, Egyptology and spiritual literature and movies. She has written Achieving Ascension and has done the second book to follow called Achieving Ascension Continues, ready to be published soon.
The Isis-Artemis Teachings: Book 1 is a 500-page paperback with a retail price of $28.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6707-3. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at http://www.rosedogbookstore.com.
