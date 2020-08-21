Pensacola, FL Bishop Writes Religious Guide
August 21, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMinister Training Manual, a new book by Bishop Gillis and Gwendolyn Thomas, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Minister Training Manual is about the fivefold ministry. It is about understanding the operation of each ministry gift and how to operate in your calling. It is also designed to help you to be effective in your calling and a training manual.
About the Author
Bishop Gillis Thomas was called into ministry in 1982. He is now the Pastor of World International Revival Center. His calling is to help souls to get saved and build up soldiers for the kingdom of God. The Word of the Lord through the Holy Spirit spoke to the author to open the doors of World International Revival Center with his wife, Gwendolyn Thomas, by his side. This road hasn't been easy, but they were determined, knowing that God had spoken a Word in their spirit. It's been some good days and it's been some bad days and they had some hills to climb. When the clouds hung low they knew the good outweighed the bad because they stood on that solid foundation in God and they knew they could trust God. He would always say to the people "Let's build a sanctuary that will glorify God."
Minister Training Manual is a 74-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-1706-4. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at http://www.rosedogbookstore.com.
Contact Information
