Manage Your Remote Team with PA Server Monitor
August 26, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Technology NewsOlathe, KS – Companies that are currently allowing their employees to work at home due to the COVID-19 crisis can rely on Power Admin's PA Server Monitor to aid them in overseeing the activities of personnel in remote locations. Although work-at-home arrangements are increasingly popular, they do have shortcomings: It is difficult to track employee behavior while they're on the clock, and workers are often denied important feedback relating to their job output. With PA Server Monitor, businesses can maintain healthy oversight of their off-site workforce. PA Server Monitor comes with the Active Directory Login Monitor, which enhances server security and helps managers track employee productivity.
The Active Directory Login Monitor feature within PA Server Monitor can detect and record a wide range of login- and security-related events, including but not limited to failed login attempts, administrator logons, user account creation/deletion, user credential changes, logoffs, and security alerts. Among other configuration options, the user can select which types of events should be tracked and which should be ignored. All events detected by the software are recorded to the database for easy examination. The system can also generate a variety of customizable event reports: Failed Logins, Login Events, Logins by User, and Logins to Domain Controllers.
This data remains on the user's servers at all times; nothing is transmitted to Power Admin or any other off-site servers. As a result, companies that operate PA Server Monitor and its Active Directory Login Monitor feature have access to a safe, dependable tool for managing a remote team and generating data that enables managers to provide useful feedback to personnel.
In addition to PA Server Monitor, Power Admin offers several other system-monitoring software packages, such as PA File Sight, which includes ransomware protection, and PA Storage Monitor.
To learn more about PA Server Monitor, or to download a free trial, please visit Power Admin online at https://www.poweradmin.com.
About Power Admin
Since its founding in 1992, Power Admin has offered professional-grade system-monitoring products to organizations across the globe, including Intel, Panasonic, Symantec, HSBC, Merrill Lynch, Nautilus, and Xerox. Power Admin is a privately owned company headquartered in the Kansas City area.
