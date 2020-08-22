Simpsonville, SC Author Publishes Climate Crisis Book
August 22, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsCrazy Climate and Rigged Economies, a new book by Gerry Greaves, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The climate crisis, economic inequality, and ineffective government policies wreak havoc on our world and nation, but all hope is not lost. Designed to provide a clear and accessible explanation of global and national challenges, Crazy Climate and Rigged Economies encourages humanity's effective response and solution to the climate crisis.
Through charted data, this resource shows global economic growth has been slowing since the 1960s and is expected to stop by the end of this century. What this means for the climate crisis and inequality is explained with hopeful assertiveness and the objective to help readers understand these problems and support effective policy change.
About the Author
Gerry Greaves is a retired engineer with an emphasis in structural analysis. He is the director of the Upstate South Carolina Chapter of the Center for the Advancement of the Steady State Economy, has written for the Post Growth Institute, and has completed the Climate Reality Project's leadership training, for which he is an active member.
He has been married to his wife, Lisa, for forty years and has two daughters, Amber and Beth, and five grandchildren.
Learn more about the author and book at https://sites.google.com/view/crazyclimatebook
Crazy Climate and Rigged Economies is a 180-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2234-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
