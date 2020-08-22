Cleveland, OH Author Publishes Children's Book

Summer in Jane's Garden, a new book by Jane Huml and illustrated by Lois Huml Durda, was recently published by Christian Faith Publishing.Summer in Jane's Garden tells the story of a scarecrow named Lisi Anthus that comes to live in Jane's Garden. Lisi happily watches as the plants grow, the weather changes, and creatures visit.Unfortunately, some of the visiting creatures eat more than their "fair share" of the vegetables that Jane is growing. Jane is not happy with this free feasting and sprays the leaves with hot pepper spray to discourage their eating. As autumn approaches, Jane harvests and shares with her neighbors. And, Lisi has time to look over to the neighbor's yard and makes friends with their scarecrow.About the AuthorJane is a retired special education teacher from Cleveland, Ohio. She was born and raised in Cleveland and attended the Cleveland Public Schools where she later taught. For about a dozen years, she lived on the shoreline east of New Haven, Connecticut where she worked with special needs adults at a company called VISTA Vocational Life Skills Center. Living just a short distance from Long Island Sound, Jane walked the beach almost every day (weather permitting).Jane has a sister who is a professional artist and, therefore, did the illustrations for Summer in Jane's Garden, and a brother who is a retired electrician. She also has three grown sons, six grandchildren, and 2 great granddaughters.You can purchase Summer in Jane's Garden at Amazon.com, BarnesandNoble.com, and BooksaMillion.com. It is available in paperback and eBook.Author/Book Links: