Baltimore, MD Author Writes Nonfiction Book
August 22, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Madison Cat Colony: A Story of Homeless Cats in Baltimore, a new book by Luz Damron, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In The Madison Cat Colony: A Story of Homeless Cats in Baltimore, author Luz Damron shares her experience with a cat colony in Baltimore and her relationships with the rescuers. It is vastly underestimated by the general population how much work is required to care for these animals, and Damron shares the joys and struggles associated with this important work. In caring for these cats, the communities of diverse neighborhoods grew closer and, not only was a great deal learned about the cats, but also about the people of Baltimore.
The Madison Cat Colony: A Story of Homeless Cats in Baltimore is a 162-page paperback with a retail price of $51.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2155-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
