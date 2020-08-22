Baltimore, MD Author Publishes Book about Women & Today's Culture
August 22, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Majesty of the Woman, a new book by Vernon Tyrone Horton Jr., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The mistreatment and degradation of women is omnipresent in today's society. The Majesty of the Woman aims to provide a heightened and elevated view of women and their limitless value to both society and the world.
By reconnecting both men and women with the profound and historical relevance of the woman, the author drives home the point that women are far more valuable in society than how they are perceived or portrayed in today's media, highlighting their significant influence in shaping the future. The author hopes that through his words, readers will be inspired to pass along the message of the woman's worth and ultimately place Her back on her throne as queen of civilization.
About the Author
Vernon Tyrone Horton Jr. is an avid reader and loves writing poetry. The author spends most of his free time reading books on self-improvement, studying various sciences, and learning how to be a better father and husband. He is committed to helping improve the conditions and quality of life in all communities; in hopes to serve as a role model for young men. It is the author's deepest desire to coach young men, in order to teach them the importance of respecting women, and developing a proper understanding of her. Vernon is the father of six children, two boys and four girls. He has been married to his wife Tamea Moore, his high school sweetheart, for 17 years.
The Majesty of the Woman is a 90-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-5313-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
