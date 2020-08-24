Houston, TX Author Writes Political Novel
August 24, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsIndestructible Nation, a new book by Joshua Bruening, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Indestructible Nation is a darkly satirical whirlwind through American corporate greed - including current oil/gasoline price gauging, banking fees, expensive life-saving drugs, and poorly built automobiles. It pokes fun at America's sense of indestructibility. Albert lives the fast path to bankruptcy due to temporary employment and the corporations' desires to suck him for the most money possible. Dealing with his dying stepfather and his depressed divorced mother, he and others must appreciate death and the crumbling world around them - 9/11, bridges collapsing, hurricanes - in order to appreciate life.
About the Author
Joshua Bruening is the author of "The Merry-Go-Round." He won the Kaden Short Story contest at Concordia University in Saint Paul, Minnesota and currently resides in Houston, Texas.
Indestructible Nation is a 300-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0358-4. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at http://www.rosedogbookstore.com.
