Omaha, NE Author Publishes Science Fiction Novel
August 27, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsGoing Down the Wormhole, a new book by D. Kris Newcomer, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Going Down the Wormhole is a humorous look at governments and people in a science fiction setting. It takes place in a far off sector of the Milky Way galaxy called the Quadrant. Josh is swept out of earth's solar system and dropped into a realm he knows nothing about. He is captured by an alien but manages to escape, only to be apprehended by another alien – a female bounty hunter. Together they are forced to go on the lamb when a mysterious person who remains in the shadows places their lives in danger. No one could have anticipated the odd characters who would aid them on their journey.
About the Author
D. Kris Newcomer lives in Omaha, Nebraska, with his wife Deb and their dogs – a Sheltie and a Saint Bernard puppy. He served in the United States Marine Corps and received his bachelor's degree from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. In his spare time Kris enjoys touring on motorcycles.
Going Down the Wormhole is a 230-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0781-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
