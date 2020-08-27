Alto, TX Author Writes Psychological Thriller
August 27, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSENSOR, a new book by Kevin Pierce and Alvino Hernandez, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Mark Englander, orphaned in childhood, was adopted and raised by the founder of the Englander Institute, a prestigious mental health facility in New Mexico. He is a troubled genius who lives and works at the Institute providing valuable services to patients and staff. But Mark's troubles take on the form of horrible hallucinations, making him a form of a patient himself. He uses his incredible brilliance to try to prove his hallucinations are real.
With the death of Dr. Englander, a new hospital administrator, Dr. Jacob Tanner, takes over running the Institute. From the beginning, Dr. Tanner is at odds with both Mark and the facility staff. He sees Mark's residency at the Institute as a threat to his authority and decides to use Mark's psychiatric history to discredit him, and uses his authority as Director to force Mark to participate in a series of psychiatric procedures. This leads to a chain of events unleashing a violent destructive force on the hospital grounds. It is soon realized that what were believed to be Mark's hallucinations are in fact a reality. Government agencies and huge corporate interests, led by devious individuals, get involved. They use Mark and the Institute's staff to explore and exploit what is classified as a phenomenon of unimaginable horror and destructive power.
About the Author
Kevin Pierce and Alvino Hernandez have been friends for over fifty years. They share memories from growing up in West Texas and a love for science fiction horror novels and movies. Both are retired law enforcement officers from El Paso. Pierce now works as a manger in a state agency and Hernandez is an Associate Professor at a community college. They fill their free time stalking vampires and patiently awaiting the zombie apocalypse.
SENSOR is a 494-page paperback with a retail price of $28.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4140-2. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at http://www.rosedogbookstore.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us