Fischer Identity Announces Launch of The Fischer Relief Program for Higher Education (FRPHE)
October 20, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsOctober 20, 2020 – Naples, FL – Fischer continues its commitment to Higher Education with the launch of The Fischer Relief Program for Higher Education (FRPHE). Fischer is defining the future of IGA in Higher Education, and our extensive experience enables us to uniquely understand how Higher Education has been impacted by the novel coronavirus.
The FRPHE was developed to provide aggressive cost savings that can help organizations solve their most pressing Identity Management problems immediately. At Fischer, our mission is your success. We believe every organization deserves the peace of mind and security that comes with having access to reliable, world-class IGA solutions-especially when they need them the most.
"We have always been committed to Higher Education, and the Relief Program is just another way of giving back to the community that we have grown to love over the past twenty years. With all the issues that campuses are faced with, Identity security is more important than ever, but we realize how hard funding any new project is right now. Fischer is ready to do whatever we can to make sure that no campus goes unprotected."
–Andrew Sroka, President & CEO, Fischer Identity
Fischer Identity continues our longstanding investment in the success of Higher Education, helping to secure millions of identities across thousands of applications for our customers. We understand the growing need for secure Identity Management solutions that rapidly enable distance learners and remote workers, we want to make sure that no one goes unprotected.
If your organization has delayed an Identity Management project because of the budget impacts caused by the pandemic to learn how we will support you to stay on track.
About Fischer Identity
Fischer Identity is defining Identity and Governance Administration for Higher Education. Fischer's IGA solution is a mature, fully integrated and configurable solution providing dynamic Identity lifecycle management with platform independence–On-Premise, IaaS, SaaS, Hybrid, and Private Cloud. Fischer's managed services offerings provide clients with a sustainable solution infrastructure allowing the organization to leverage resources focusing on their strategic direction, while providing a framework that offers secure access to the right Information at the right time for the right reason.
As the leading provider of IGA for Higher Education, Fischer is the first Platinum Sponsor and an active participant in the EDUCAUSE Cybersecurity Program-providing thought leadership experience to the Higher Ed community through its membership on the Higher Education Information Security Advisory Committee (HEISC) contributions to the EDUCAUSE Horizon Report, as well as the Security Matters Blog. Fischer is also the only Identity Management solutions provider to be recognized as an Ethos Certified Partner, integrating seamlessly with Ellucian's Banner and Colleague solutions.
For more information, visit Fischer's blog or contact us to schedule a demo.
Contact Information
Adrienn Wiebe, Director of Marketing
Fischer Identity
239-643-1500
