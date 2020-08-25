Englewood, FL Author Publishes Children's Book
August 25, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAround the World with the Airheads, a new book by Robin Van Blue, has been released by Page Publishing.
Around the World with the Airheads is an imaginative tale that is inspired by a group of girlfriends who love to explore and get themselves into mishaps along the way.
Robin Van Blue's beautifully illustrated story teaches young readers to not be afraid to explore and ask for help when they need it.
Children will love Around the World with the Airheads, as they follow the travels of the Airheads. This book will help young children appreciate the world around them and the importance of learning all they can about different cultures.
Readers who wish to experience this imaginative work can purchase Around the World with the Airheads at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes & Noble.
About the Author
Robin Van Blue is a former model and has had various careers. She now resides in Los Angeles, California. She has had these stories in her mind for years. Now here they come.
Around the World with the Airheads is a 30-page hardcover with the retail price of $24.95. The ISBN is 978-1-64462-988-8. It is also available as an eBook.
Book Links:
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Around-World-Airheads-Robin-Blue/dp/1644629887
Barnes & Noble: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/around-the-world-with-the-airheads-robin-van-blue/1136159817?ean=9781644629888
