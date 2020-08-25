Frontline Source Group Named One of America's Best Recruiting Firms in 2020 by Forbes
August 25, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsFrontline Source Group, Inc., a leading professional staffing firm for companies nationwide, announced that it has been named one of America's Best Recruiting Firms on the prestigious Forbes 2020 list.
The companies selected for inclusion on the Forbes lists were curated from surveys in which peers and clients provided feedback. Forbes, in partnership with Statista, rated companies in two categories, Best 200 Executive Search Firms and Best 250 Professional Search Firms. Frontline Source Group was named to the professional search firm list of companies.
"This is an incredible honor to be ranked with all of the other outstanding companies for the best recruiters in the country by Forbes," said Bill Kasko, President and CEO of Frontline Source Group, Inc. "The recognition of being listed with Forbes is proof that hard work does pay off. Our team members are on the Frontline each day filling positions with our clients and finding new career opportunities for professionals nationwide. Working with each of our team members and seeing their results makes me proud to be a part of this team," said Kasko.
For the two lists, Forbes considered more than 17,000 nominations and analyzed the answers of approximately 6,300 survey respondents.
ABOUT FRONTLINE SOURCE GROUP, INC.
Established in 2004, Frontline Source Group specializes in matching top talented professional candidates with companies for temporary, temp to hire and direct hire placement positions, primarily in the Accounting, Finance, Information Technology, Administrative, Legal, Customer Service, Call Center, Human Resources, Engineering, and Oil & Gas industries.
Nationwide Staffing Services with current office locations include, Texas: Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Lewisville, Austin, Plano, Irving, Frisco, Garland, Richardson, Houston Galleria, West Houston, Downtown Houston, Katy, San Antonio, Sugar Land, The Woodlands; Tennessee: Nashville, Brentwood; Colorado: Denver, Denver Tech Center; Oklahoma: Oklahoma City; Arizona: Phoenix, Scottsdale; Illinois: Chicago; Florida: Orlando – Corporate office: Downtown Dallas, Texas.
