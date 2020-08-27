Amherst, New York Author Publishes Novel
August 27, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBlessed be the Pure in Heart: A Love Story for the Age, a new book by H.L. Grey, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Shay Guzman's young life has been unpredictable, except for her one constant: JV Studebaker, the troubled oldest child of the dysfunctional Studebaker family. As they go from childhood friends to high-school sweethearts, JV and Shag have been there for each other no matter what. However, his growing dependency on crack cocaine has led her to wonder if this is all worth it.
About the Author
H.L. Grey works at a retirement home. She is also studying for her master's degree in public administration. She hopes her research created realistic portraits of urban life and culturally diverse areas.
Blessed be the Pure in Heart: A Love Story for the Age is a 348-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0984-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
