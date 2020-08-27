Salt Lake City Author Publishes Children's Novel
August 27, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHenry the Hound Knocks Grandma Down, a new book by Cindy Roderick, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Henry is a coonhound who lives his dog life to the fullest! He also has a penchant for getting into trouble. Henry runs, slides, skips and drools through his day. When his romping turns into a problem… well, let's just say it will likely never be forgotten! Despite their tumble, Grandma and Henry are wonderful friends.
About the Author
Cindy Roderick has spent many years interacting with children of all ages. She worked in a church in Southern California and was responsible for K – 2nd grade children every weekend. After working all those years, Cindy decided it was time for a change. She now lives with her husband, Scott, in an RV and travels the USA. She enjoys visiting her four daughters who live in Colorado, Utah, and California. She loves writing stories about Henry while living on the road.
You can follow her on Instagram @rv4cin.
Henry would love to have you follow him on Instagram @henrythehoundbooks or check out his website henrythehoundbooks.com.
About the Illustrator
Alex lives in Southern California and loves to illustrate and paint. He enjoyed making Henry come to life. You can see more of Alex's work at alexerlichart.com and alexerlichdesign.com.
Henry the Hound Knocks Grandma Down is a 30-page hardcover with a retail price of $23.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0339-3. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at http://www.rosedogbookstore.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
