Columbia, MD Author Publishes Science Fiction Novel
August 27, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMotherworld, a new book by Basil Deming, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
How do you impose yourself on another species on another planet for some modest space to assure your survival without engendering massive resistance? This is the question Basil Deming has raised in this novel. After learning that their planet may experience a cataclysmic event, Motherworld explores what options might best assure mutual survival. With the human instinct to protect oneself and the other instinct to help those in need, Deming shows how these can contradict each other in this enticing story.
About the Author
Basil Deming is a U.S. Army veteran who served in Vietnam, earned a doctorate in Education, taught at University of Maryland, worked as a Human Resources Manager in the private sector, and worked as a Program Manager in the Federal Government. Deming currently resides in Columbia, Maryland with his wife, RoseMarie.
Motherworld is a 204-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0265-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
