North Little Rock, AR Author Publishes Supernatural Novel
August 27, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsArms of the Ozarks, a new book by Betty Hamilton, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Some people believe in ghosts, some don't. Some people believe in the paranormal, and others do not. Some people believe there are spirits around us, others do not. Some people say your guardian angel is always with you. But one thing is for certain: There are many things that we just cannot explain.
Arms of the Ozarks is a story of the present and past converging by events experienced by the family involved, and a mysterious supernatural twist changes their ordinary lives.
About the Author
Betty Hamilton is the mother of four boys, so she learned to be creative at problem solving. She is very involved with community events and cares very deeply about helping and developing others that have been less fortunate. She was born in Arkansas and has many friends and family in Texas. Betty retired from the State of Arkansas. After retirement she had many health challenges. She used her experiences to find her true calling, which was her love to share with others through her writing. She currently lives in North Little Rock, Arkansas.
Arms of the Ozarks is a 300-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0678-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
