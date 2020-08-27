Naples, FL Author Writes Children's Book
August 27, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Girl Who Became Strong: The Rachel Andrews Story, a new book by Laura Paoletti, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Rachel Andrews' life changed when she was 5-years-old. The doctors told her parents she would never walk again after a terrible accident and was placed in a wheelchair. As Rachel and her family move to a small town in Mississippi, she is a little nervous about making friends. She then meets Christopher who encourages her to try out for the basketball team.
After tryouts go terribly with other girls teasing Rachel, Christopher finds a new chance at basketball with the YMCA and the Special Olympics. Read on and discover how Rachel finds her strength, and new friends along the way!
About the Author
Laura Paoletti was a swimming and bowling competitor in the Special Olympics. She lives in Naples, Florida with her parents and seven dogs.
The Girl Who Became Strong: The Rachel Andrews Story is a 44-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0430-7. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at http://www.rosedogbookstore.com.
