Naples, FL Author Writes Children's Book

× Email Dorrance Publishing

The Girl Who Became Strong: The Rachel Andrews Story, a new book by Laura Paoletti, has been released by RoseDog Books.Rachel Andrews' life changed when she was 5-years-old. The doctors told her parents she would never walk again after a terrible accident and was placed in a wheelchair. As Rachel and her family move to a small town in Mississippi, she is a little nervous about making friends. She then meets Christopher who encourages her to try out for the basketball team.After tryouts go terribly with other girls teasing Rachel, Christopher finds a new chance at basketball with the YMCA and the Special Olympics. Read on and discover how Rachel finds her strength, and new friends along the way!About the AuthorLaura Paoletti was a swimming and bowling competitor in the Special Olympics. She lives in Naples, Florida with her parents and seven dogs.The Girl Who Became Strong: The Rachel Andrews Story is a 44-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0430-7. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at http://www.rosedogbookstore.com