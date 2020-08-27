Denver, CO Author Publishes Fitness and Health Book
August 27, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFitness Training Exposed: Why You DON'T Need a Fitness Trainer!, a new book by Adam Hunter, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Fitness Training Exposed: why you DON'T need a fitness trainer! focuses on the fact that 100% of us have influence on the quality of our health and our quality of life. This book was written on the solid science available and the years of author Adam Hunter's experience as a personal trainer and nutritionist. The first part of this book will guide you through a self-assessment of your current level of fitness and health. Later, you will execute and implement what you have learned. You will not find any fad diets or workouts in this book, nor will Hunter throw endless statistics at you that go in one ear and out the other. You will be provided with simple explanations and analogies to help you absorb this important information. If you follow the guidelines and implement the solutions, this workbook can aid you to become a better you!
You can do this, and the first step is to start reading page one. Now, let's change your life!
About the Author
Adam Hunter has years of experience as a fitness trainer and nutritionist and has helped hundreds of people lose thousands of pounds of fat. He is a native of Denver, CO and spends his time developing solutions to people's problems. Hunter began writing at a young age and was constantly encouraged by his father. His father passed away in 2018 and this book is dedicated to his memory.
Fitness Training Exposed: Why You DON'T Need a Fitness Trainer! is a 144 -page paperback with a retail price of $30.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0317-1. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at http://www.rosedogbookstore.com.
