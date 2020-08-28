Lakewood, OH Author Publishes Memoir
August 28, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsI Am My Father's Daughter, a new book by Dawn DeFreeze-Carter, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
I Am My Father's Daughter is the compelling true story of author Dawn DeFreeze-Carter's journey to find love. At a young age, Dawn's life was forever changed by her father Donald DeFreeze's involvement in the Hearst kidnapping, and for a long time, his absence profoundly shaped her life in ways that were not always positive. However, through it all, she was being guided by another, her Father in Heaven, who loved her all along-even when she didn't always know it.
In sharing her story, Dawn hopes to inspire others and give them the tenacity to hope: with tragedy comes triumph.
About the Author
Dawn DeFreeze-Carter resides with her husband Elliott in Northeast Ohio. She is also an Ordained Evangelist and Teacher, as well as the co- founder of a new outreach called ONEMISSION 53.
Dawn is currently employed in fulltime missions meeting the needs of those near her own community, and whenever possible will frequent local correctional facilities, youth groups, various organizations, as well as churches… to share her message of hope.
I Am My Father's Daughter is a 62-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0971-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
