Philadelphia, PA Athlete Publishes Inspirational Book
August 28, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSending: An Athlete Confronting Cancer, a new book by Jennifer Ann Pinkus, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
SENDING is a generic term for successfully completing a vertical rock or ice climb. Jennifer Erin Pinkus approached her struggle against cancer with the determination and emotional strength she used when tackling the most challenging mountain.
When Jen received a diagnosis of lymphoma, she decided to start a daily journal describing her experience with hair loss, "chemo brain," metallic tastes, and insurance coverage. Her talent for using the written work in prose and poetry to describe coping with this horrific illness is raw and honest. It shows Jen's courage as she faces her fears, the unknown, and death. She hoped this book would help others face difficult trials with courage and strength.
About the Author
"She's pure inspiration to live life fully, to be brave, to not mind the small stuff, to be generous and kind and respectful of others, and to never give up."
– Cindy Jevne, editor and author
Sending: An Athlete Confronting Cancer is a 174-page paperback with a retail price of $24.95. The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4007-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
