Ukraine Author Publishes Poetry

August 29, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsArthania: Selected Poems, a new book by Ihor Pavlyuk, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Arthania is a personal prayer to God, which can be heard and read by people, and animals, and plants, and stars. New song rhythm forms and meanings are proposed in this book; the truth of author Ihor Pavlyuk's life (as a citizen of Ukraine, who lived and worked in many countries of the world) is consonant with all the people of the planet who can take the subtle energy they need from this book if they adequately catch the wave of his soul through an interpretation. Within are themes of freedom, of the individual and society, the theme of love for nature, for the homeland, for one's parents, other people, the theme of freedom, orphanhood (the author grew up an orphan), the struggle for independence-all expressed in this autobiographical book in a poetic style. His life credo is expressed in this book with these words: "I am ready to live for ages and I am ready to die at every moment."
"Ihor Pavlyuk has created a world that reawakens the dormant spirit of Ukraine's past and is now expressed in these magnetic words." - Dmytro Drozdovskyi, PhD, Shevchenko Institute of Literature of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukr
"If we as a global society are to heal the abysmal rifts coronavirus is exposing like never before, such sensitive prowling, between intimate truths and common ground, will be required of us more and more in the years ahead. Ihor Pavlyuk, the poet with the sun in his heart, will ever be one of my guides." - Naomi Foyle (Senior Lecturer in Creative Writing at Chichester University / Editor for Waterloo Press (Hove))
About the Author
Ihor Pavlyuk (sometimes spelled as Ihor Pawlyuk, Igor Pavlyk, Igor Pavluk; Ukrainian: І́гор Зино́війович Павлю́к) is a Ukrainian writer, translator, and research worker. He was born in the Volyn region on January 1, 1967. His mother died ten days after giving birth to him and he was raised at the home of his grandfather and grandmother on his mother's side-migrants from the Helm region. He is a Winner of a 2013 English PEN Award and a Doctor of Sciences in Social Communication. Ihor is a member of the European Society of Authors. Books of poetry by Ihor Pavlyuk are published in the USA (2011, 2019), Russia (2012), Poland (2012), England (2013), and France (2015).
Now Ihor Pavlyuk is a Leading Researcher of Taras Shevchenko Institute of Literature of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine in Kyiv, Professor of Ukrainian media at Ivan Franko National University of Lviv. He has participated in various international literary festivals. Works of Ihor Pavlyuk have been translated into Belarusian, Bulgarian, Chinese, English, French, Japanese, Latvian, Polish, Russian, and other languages and published in such magazines as The Apple Valley Review (Volume 7, Number 2 (Fall 2012)), Muddy River Poetry Review, Asymptote, Gold Dust (Issue 23), The Adirondack Review, The Recusant, Metamorphoses, Eurasia Review, The World Poets Quarterly, and many others.
Arthania: Selected Poems is a 182-page hardcover with a retail price of $23.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2306-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
