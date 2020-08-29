Claremont, CA Author Publishes Memoir of Missionary Work
August 29, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFeet on the Mountain, a new book by Richard S. Mann, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In this expansive memoir looking back over his fifty-five years of living and working with the hill tribe people of northern Thailand, Richard S. Mann gives an in-depth account for one of the world's most successful attempts to curb narcotics. As a Christian missionary, and both a Project manager and advisor with the United Nations, Mann helped find suitable crops and markets for those crops that could provide a livelihood in place of the opium poppy. Feet on the Mountain also gives detailed views of life for the hill tribes before modern roads, technology and infrastructure brought change. Mann shares humorous stories along the way about his experiences during his time in Thailand, including living in the "Pink House where the Ghost lives." Feet on the Mountain is an entertaining and enlightening read reminding readers that the first step for tackling difficult problems is growing hope.
About the Author
Richard S. Mann lived and worked in northern Thailand for more than five decades with his wife Marlene. During this time they raised five children.
The couple was married for sixty-two years until Marlene's passing in 2017. Mr. Mann now resides at Pilgrim Place, a Retirement community located in Claremont, California.
Feet on the Mountain is a 550-page paperback with a retail price of $30.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0627-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us