Spring Grove, MN Author Publishes Recipe Book
September 03, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLittle Book of Bread, Soups, Puddings and Essential Meals, a new book by Rosemarie Ulven, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Little Book of Bread, Soups, Puddings and Essential Meals is a guide both physically and spiritually. It provides the person seeking with a holistic system with which to live by and grow from that will not harm them. It also serves as a diet book and is armed with humor.
Rosemarie Ulven's concoctions have amazed and surprised many of her fans, and she hopes you too will feel a deep sense of connectedness and fulfillment by it.
About the Author
Rosemarie Ulven is a member of the Paralyzed Veterans of America. She sustained a traumatic brain injury while in the Air Force in 1990, as an airborne cryptologic linguist.
Rosemarie currently lives near the town of Spring Grove, Minnesota, where she was born and home to the National Eagle Center, which revived the eagle population. She also was trained as a ballerina and flute player at Interlochen Arts Academy when she was eleven, then trained by Ivan Novikoff until she was fourteen. She then began composing music as a piano player. Check out her YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCH6kPXdm9j3WzHrDDQUImGw.
Little Book of Bread, Soups, Puddings and Essential Meals is a 168-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-5533-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us