Centreville, AL Author Publishes Vampire Novel

Curse of a Lady Vampire, a new book by Jo Ann Atcheson Gray, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.Fearing an immortal life without her best friend, Sophia, Annannia, the first lady vampire, converts Sophia to a vampire, unknowingly transferring to her a deadly curse. For you see, age old tradition dictates that women cannot be converted to vampires-and yet, here they are.As punishment, seemingly for their very existence, Sophia must conceive a baby girl with a mortal male before it's too late. If she fails, the entire vampire race will be wiped from existence! Now, it's a race against time to fulfill the parameters of the curse. But perhaps there are greater powers at play, and secrets to unravel.About the AuthorFrom a very young age, Jo Ann Atcheson Gray has been intrigued by the notion of realistic vampires. So intrigued, in fact, she used to pretend to be one! An imaginative spirit, in Curse of a Lady Vampire, she explores a gritty, realistic world filled with vampires, fueled by her lifelong love of the lore.Regardless your passion, Atcheson Gray encourages everyone to live their passion, have fun, and embrace who they are. Who says your fantasies can't collide with your reality?Follow the author on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/jojoagray777/ and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/joannatchesongray7/ Curse of a Lady Vampire is a 132-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0480-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com