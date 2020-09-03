Tucson, AZ Author Publishes Book on the Environment
September 03, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLooking Beyond: Invitation to Understanding Global Sustainability, a new book by Rosemary Johnson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Looking Beyond: Invitation to Understanding Global Sustainability encourages all humans to realize that each of us shares a responsibility for the present environmental crisis. A combination biography with personal passion and research, Rosemary Johnson will inspire you to expand your way of thinking, emphasizing that one person can make a difference in the world-even you!
About the Author
Before retirement, Rosemary was an active participant in her community. In her church she taught Sunday School, was active in Peace, Social Justice and the Integrity of Creation Committee and periodically sang in the Choir. She was a member of the local community Chorus. She was active in 4-H clubs and Boy Scouts while her children participated.
She, with help from her husband and community members, started two Organic Gardening projects locally.
Her hobbies included music, bridge, and tennis, as well as jogging 10K races with a dear friend. She is committed to ongoing education and has a passion for studying global history. Johnson attended a one-year business school and then graduated from a three-year nursing program, and has worked as a registered nurse throughout her life.
Looking Beyond: Invitation to Understanding Global Sustainability is a 92-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2326-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us